Carbon Markets Lead, Airbnb – San Francisco

Airbnb is a mission-driven company dedicated to helping create a world where anyone can belong anywhere. It takes a unified team committed to our core values to achieve this goal. Airbnb’s various functions embody the company’s innovative spirit and our fast-moving team is committed to leading as a 21st century company.

Airbnb’s Sustainability team manages the company’s climate programs. We’re looking for a talented and passionate new team member – Carbon Markets Lead, reporting to the Director, Sustainability. The role will focus on developing and executing strategies to meet the company’s sustainability goals including investments in natural climate solutions, forest conservation and restoration, and carbon offset projects. The Carbon Markets Lead will support Airbnb’s work to scale the company’s climate leadership by developing a comprehensive, multi-year carbon strategy, project managing partnerships and collaborations, advancing the use of carbon markets and high quality carbon credits to achieve near-term climate outcomes. The ideal candidate will have a demonstrated passion for and understanding of climate solutions (particularly those that are nature based), climate policy, carbon markets and the economic and regulatory systems which shape them.

Responsibilities:

Lead the development and execution of Airbnb’s global carbon offset, and natural climate solutions strategy, in conjunction with a cross-functional team.

Execute all phases of carbon offset procurement and ecosystem restoration project investments, from identification, evaluation, and prioritization of opportunities through negotiation, execution, and monitoring.

Subject matter expert for Natural Climate Solutions, Carbon Markets, and Carbon Offsets (including nature-based as well as non-nature-based solutions)

Evaluate, present pros and cons, and play the lead role in engaging with carbon market counterparties (prospective and actual) in order to deliver on Airbnb’s related expectations.

Contribute to efforts aimed at advising Airbnb of strategies that serve its interests and warding it away from those that may unnecessarily expose Airbnb to undue risk. Apprise management of offset-related risks and advise as to how the offset portfolio can be managed in a way that minimizes risks.

Represent Airbnb as needed in related industry groups, and multi-stakeholder initiatives internal and external

Track and analyze global trends and regulatory developments related to carbon markets, climate change, and ecosystem health, and develop recommendations and strategies to help Airbnb achieve its climate ambitions.

Create and maintain qualitative and quantitative models to inform carbon offset strategy, portfolio performance, and project selection

Track and manage new and existing Airbnb carbon offset projects and climate solutions investments

Contribute to efforts aimed at facilitating emission reductions.

Contribute to efforts to create and use marginal abatement control costs curves that also include for each measure both carbon and non-carbon co-benefits such that Airbnb can optimize the use of its funds while meeting its environmental obligations.

Requirements:

12+ years of experience in sustainability, environmental science, corporate responsibility or related field

8+ years of experience in carbon markets, developing and implementing strategies, involvement in and understanding of policies and technical details of carbon markets

Experience in developing highly impactful and practical strategies, and in influencing stakeholders and collaborating with partner teams across the organization, partners and across geographies

Experience implementing carbon offset strategies, including managing procurement process, negotiating/conducting offset market assessments, identifying prospective sources of credits, contributing to credit assessments, developing bids and offers (bespoke and through RFQ/RFP processes), preparing/signing ERPAs, preparing and submitting transfer documents, providing and making good on performance guarantees, and taking steps necessary to effect the transfer of credits.

Experience in developing and/or using marginal abatement control cost curves that are necessary to assess options for reducing emissions and to compare and contrast the cost implications of addressing climate solutions via scope 1-3 abatements or offsets.

Experience in identifying, quantifying, and valuing non-carbon-related emission reduction and offset co-benefits.

Technical knowledge of greenhouse gas accounting principles and application in the private sector, including familiarity with Scope 3 categories

Demonstrated understanding of and engagement in carbon market discussions, particularly germane to SBTi (or equivalents), net-zero commitments and alternative pathways, corresponding adjustments, etc.

Experience independently driving projects end-to-end and delivering against large scale corporate goals

Flexible, entrepreneurial spirit with experience influencing across an organization with indirect authority

Driven self-starter who is passionate about making a difference

Adept at facilitating multiple stakeholder initiatives

Enjoy working strategically and operationally, successfully balancing both conceiving of and delivering programs

Demonstrated success working within a matrixed organizational structure where you lead through influence and collaboration

Experience building trusted relationships with executive stakeholders and enjoy working closely with a wide variety of roles/levels in a fast-paced environment

Apply here.