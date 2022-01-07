WCI carbon market surplus reaches new record in Q4 after third full compliance deadline

Published 21:55 on January 7, 2022

The California-Quebec cap-and-trade system logged a new high for excess allowances and offsets during the fourth quarter of 2021 after emitters met their compliance obligations for the third trading period of the linked market, according to WCI programme data published Friday.