EU Parliamentarians are set to table key ideas for ETS reforms in the coming weeks, with a senior MEP this week recommending sticking to plans to maintain the supply-regulating MSR current 24% annual absorption rate.
EU lawmakers pick up pace on ETS reforms in new year
