Forest carbon projects are most effective in 50 countries -OECD

Published 19:31 on December 23, 2021 / Last updated at 19:31 on December 23, 2021

Forest carbon project developers should better target their activities to areas that can have the most positive climate impact, according to an OECD report that ranks the best countries for offset projects worldwide.