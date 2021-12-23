NA Markets: CCAs stomp out losses to climb above $30, RGGI recedes from highs

Published 22:37 on December 23, 2021

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices fell during the early part of the past week before paring back all of the losses, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values fell away from all-time highs on lighter activity as the holiday season approached.