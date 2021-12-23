Chinese CO2 allowances rose to a fresh four-month high this week as some companies continued buying units to finalise their compliance, while the uncertainties surrounding the future of the domestic offset market drove speculation of possible institutional changes.
CN Markets: CEA price ticks up as compliance rush continues, but muddy outlook for CCERs
Chinese CO2 allowances rose to a fresh four-month high this week as some companies continued buying units to finalise their compliance, while the uncertainties surrounding the future of the domestic offset market drove speculation of possible institutional changes.
