Senior Analyst Climate & Carbon Markets, Carbon Market Institute – Melbourne/Australia

This role will lead CMI’s research, market and other analysis and policy development, supporting CMI’s climate and carbon market development, decarbonisation and capacity building, advocacy and related activities. The role will engage with CMI’s 100+ corporate members, who span Australia’s carbon market supply chain including emissions intensive entities, service and technology providers, financiers, carbon project developers, transport and primary production companies. CMI is exploring the establishment of a ‘CMI Research Initiative’ backed by supporting CMI members or Research Partners.

The successful candidate will have a minimum of five years’ experience in climate and carbon-related analysis and policy development with strong research skills, preferably with an economics background. This is a full-time position but a three or four-day position may be considered for the right candidate. CMI’s office is based in Melbourne but candidates based elsewhere within Australia will be considered.

Click here for more details and information on how to apply.