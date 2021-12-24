Senior Project Officer, NatureCo – Remote

Job Title: Senior Project Officer

Job Category: Project Officer

Department/Group: NatureCo

Reports To: Manager Operations

Position Detail

Role and Responsibilities

Lead research and analysis for the delivery of international nature-based solutions including reforestation, avoided deforestation, river and wetland restoration and blue carbon

Develop and test systems and processes for data collection and report writing consistent with standards for carbon accounting

Support the development and implementation of new projects including proposal writing, due diligence and carbon credit forecasting

Assist in the development of standard operating procedures and manuals for technical analysis

Maintain data accuracy and completeness through quality control processes

Skills and Experience

Tertiary qualifications in forestry, science or land management. Post graduate qualifications highly regarded.

Experience working with nature-based solutions, carbon offset standards and/or environmental consultancies

GIS mapping, environmental project development skills and/or international work experience highly regarded

Highly organised, with attention to detail and the ability to work unsupervised

Creative and independent thinker, capable of both following highly prescriptive guidelines, but also proposing solutions to complex issues

Ability/experience in working on multiple priorities in parallel to meet varying deadlines

This position would suit a professional with at least 5 years experience in a relevant field. Although offered as a full time position a part time role could be considered for the right applicant.

Additional Notes

NatureCo delivers nature-based solutions for investors, business and other purpose driven organisations. It brings together the collective strengths of Point Advisory and Biodiverse Carbon to scale up action on climate change and biodiversity loss. NatureCo specialises in advisory and project development services for nature-based solutions including reforestation, avoided deforestation, river and wetland restoration and blue carbon. NatureCo has extensive expertise in working with local communities to protect and restore natural ecosystems and through participation in environmental markets and carbon credit projects.

We are a diverse group of professionals that recognise that our people are our greatest assets and are committed to inclusion, diversity and equity. NatureCo is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of age colour, sex, race, religion gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, marital status or disability.

To apply, send your CV and a cover letter to mark.graeme@natureco.net and shelley.goldsmith@pointadvisory.com