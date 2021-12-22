Carbon Trader, DTE Energy – San Francisco

DTE is one of the nation’s largest diversified energy companies. Our electric and gas companies have fueled our customer’s homes and Michigan’s progress for more than a century. And as Michigan’s largest source of renewable energy, we’re creating a cleaner, healthier environment to power our future. We’re also serving communities beyond Michigan, where our affiliated businesses offer renewable energy, emission control technologies, and energy services to industries in 19 states. But we’re more than a leading energy company… and working at DTE is more than just a job. At DTE, we take great care of each other and our customers, and we use our energy to be a force for growth and prosperity in our communities. When you join us, you’ll be part of a team that welcomes, recognizes, and celebrates differences , and values everyone’s health, safety, and wellbeing. Are you ready to make that kind of difference? Bring your energy to DTE. Together, we can achieve great things.

Location: San Francisco, CA

This position is responsible for creating value through analyzing and understanding the market in the region assigned. They will be able to place trades with predetermined exit and stop levels, monitor the market, and follow the risk management processes and procedures.

Routinely trades Carbon markets, specifically California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) allowance markets, to which the company has exposure

Analyzes markets in the assigned region and develops and executes proprietary trading strategies

Accountable for delivering positive financial results from the use of the company’s capital.

Manages capital allocation for positions and develops optimal trade execution strategies while managing the associated risks of the strategy.

Considers potential trades over several different time horizons and the interrelations and connectivity between several disparate supply/demand factors.

A Bachelor’s degree in economics, finance, engineering, or other relevant discipline(s), with at least three years of trading experience.

Thorough understanding of North American carbon markets, including, but not limited to, supply and demand, logistics, regulations and operations

Specific knowledge of hedging and trading techniques for specific regions.

Thorough understanding of all financial and physical products that are viable for executing trading strategies and hedges

Thorough understanding of risk measurement techniques such as VaR used in measuring specific trading activity

Ability to operate in a fast-paced dynamic commodity market environment, where there are often time constraints and time sensitive deadlines

Ability to effectively communicate orally and in writing.

Ability to work effectively with people at all levels, both within and outside the company.

Ability to handle multiple assignments on a timely basis with a high degree of accuracy.

The physical demands characterized in the essential and marginal job functions epitomize those that must be met by an employee to properly perform the integral functions of this job.

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Please reference the essential and marginal job functions (general office) for this position.

The employee performs job duties in a climate-controlled office environment, with a moderate noise level.

