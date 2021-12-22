Program Officer, Digital Communications, Verra – Remote (Worldwide)

Job Title: Program Officer, Digital Communications

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: 1 February 2021

Reports to: Senior Manager, Communications

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

With the rapid growth in carbon markets and the expansion of Verra’s standards programs, Verra is seeking a Program Officer, Digital Communications!

A day with Verra’s collaborative Communications Team might include…

Meeting with the Communications Team to review communications activities for the upcoming week, outline priorities, and discuss their implementation.

Working with the Program Team to post materials for an upcoming public consultation on the Verra website.

Discuss with the Program Team and Communications Team improvements to the Verra website.

Share with the Communications Team the latest website statistics, discuss the results, and make recommendations for how to improve the impact of Verra’s website presence.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Maintenance and improvement of Verra’s website, including overall functionality and SEO.

Monitoring and analyzing website statistics and analytics of electronic mailings.

Optimizing Verra’s distribution lists.

Maximizing the potential of Verra’s social media outreach.

Refining design, layout, and functionality of Verra’s electronic mailings.

Developing and implementing short video clips and whiteboard animations.

You bring with you…

Experience in building and improving websites, using WordPress.

Graphic design skills and experience, using Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop.

Experience in crafting and editing videos.

Expertise in developing visually appealing and effective electronic mailings.

Knowledge of social media strategies and optimization techniques.

Experience analyzing website statistics and email statistics.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Understanding the unique role of a standard-setter in the carbon markets and how to best leverage this position and communicate about it.

Being able to keep up with the latest developments in digital communications and implementing them.

Employing the latest developments in website technology.

You will know you are successful, if…

The reach of Verra’s website increases.

The open and click rates of Verra’s mailings improve.

The various teams within Verra can rely on your support, focus on their content-related work and broaden their reach.

Verra has a broad portfolio of communications tools at hand to convey its leadership role in the carbon markets and in the sustainable development field.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

That is rapidly growing!

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the starting salary range is USD $52,253 – $58,071, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.