ESG commodities marketplace Xpansiv’s CBL platform will debut a second standardised voluntary emissions reduction (VER) contract in January that aligns with initial principles recommended by the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM), the company said this week.
Spot exchange CBL to launch second VER contract next month as part of taskforce-aligned offering
ESG commodities marketplace Xpansiv’s CBL platform will debut a second standardised voluntary emissions reduction (VER) contract in January that aligns with initial principles recommended by the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM), the company said this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.