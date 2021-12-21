The Dec-22 EUA futures contract kicked off its shift as the benchmark carbon contract with volatile swings in thin trading on Tuesday morning, while electricity and gas markets posted big gains as concerns mounted over supply during the peak winter period.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
