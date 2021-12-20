The US EPA on Monday released its final rulemaking for setting light-duty vehicle GHG standards that were rolled back under the Trump administration, as President Joe Biden’s agency opted to implement more ambitious compliance targets than the proposed rule set out this summer.
US EPA imposes more stringent clean car standards in final rulemaking
The US EPA on Monday released its final rulemaking for setting light-duty vehicle GHG standards that were rolled back under the Trump administration, as President Joe Biden’s agency opted to implement more ambitious compliance targets than the proposed rule set out this summer.
