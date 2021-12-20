FOCUS – Top-ranked on climate, oil firm Eni bets big on renewables

Published 10:34 on December 20, 2021

Italy’s Eni consistently tops climate action rankings for oil firms, with its strong focus on renewables and wide goal-setting establishing the firm as a global leader in a big-emitting sector falling short overall.