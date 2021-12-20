Technical Advisor Carbon Offset Credits (AFOLU), Global Evergreening Alliance – Melbourne (preferred)

OVERVIEW OF ORGANISATION

The Global EverGreening Alliance (The Alliance) is an international NGO which coordinates the development and implementation of massive-scale environmental restoration and sustainable agricultural intensification projects around the world.

The organisation was established by its members to facilitate a collaborative approach to the global problems of food insecurity, rural poverty, climate change and land degradation, and to develop and implement long-term solutions at a globally significant scale.

Its core members include World Vision, CARE International, Oxfam, Catholic Relief Services, Conservation International, The Nature Conservancy, the World Resources Institute and The World Agroforestry Centre.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Alliance is rapidly expanding its portfolio of nature-based -solution programs. We are seeking a motivated and experienced Technical Advisor to develop and support the technical work in carbon offset credits.

Location: Victoria preferred. Flexibility in and working location and working times.

THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL BE:

• Addressing climate change and poverty through innovative work on carbon offset credits

• Making a difference in the lives of people and communities in and outside Australia and overseas

• Working in a fast-paced, small multidisciplinary team supporting the design, implementation, and monitoring of land scape restoration projects

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

• Provide technical guidance and input on carbon offset credits in the development process of landscape restoration projects in and outside Australia and overseas

• Provide technical guidance and input into the preparation and submission of evidence for certification, the costings, monitoring and verification of carbon offset credits

• Conduct research into carbon offset credits modelling, methodologies, measurement, and standards

• Develop and maintain networks with GEA members, service providers, NGOs, research institutions and government agencies active in the carbon offset credits space

• Build capacity and awareness of GEA Secretariat staff, GEA members and implementing partners on carbon offset credits

KEY SELECTION CRITERIA

• MSc or PhD, or equivalent experience, in a relevant discipline, e.g. Forest Science, Natural Resource Management, Climate Science, Environmental/ Ecosystem Sciences

• Minimum of five years of experience in professional roles in research analysis and development in the areas of (agro)forestry, agriculture and/or landscape restoration

• Demonstrated experience in the application of certification standards for agriculture, forest and other land use projects (e.g., Verified Carbon Standard, Gold Standard for Global Goals, Emission Reduction Fund, Plan Vivo, ERF)

• Demonstrated understanding of biomass and landscape carbon stocks, carbon cycles, carbon accounting, greenhouse gas emissions inventories and modelling

• Demonstrated experience in converting complex concepts into high quality communication material for non-technical audiences

• Working experience overseas in international development will be considered an asset.

WHAT’S IN IT FOR YOU?

• Using your skills to address climate change and alleviate poverty

• An attractive salary with 10% superannuation and salary packaging (paying for some items from your salary before it is taxed, meaning that you pay less tax)

• Work from home/office hybrid arrangement

CONDITIONS OF APPOINTMENT

The Global EverGreening Alliance has zero tolerance to child abuse, discrimination, harassment and workplace bullying. All staff, including volunteers, are required to sign an acknowledgement and adhere strictly to the organisation’s child protection and other policies. In addition, the successful applicant will need to agree to an Australian Police Record Check and either provide or successfully apply for a Working with Children Check.

HOW TO APPLY

You must have the right to work in Australia to apply for this job.

To apply for this role, please apply through Seek, being sure to include both your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria and your motivation to work for the Global Evergreening Alliance.