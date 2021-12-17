Job Postings > *Programme Manager, Gold Standard – UK/Germany/India

*Programme Manager, Gold Standard – UK/Germany/India

Published 11:59 on December 17, 2021  /  Last updated at 01:09 on December 18, 2021  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

*PREMIUM LISTING - The Programme Manager will support all Gold Standard sustainable development finance programmes and projects and help deliver their successful implementation. They are expected to also play a significant role in shaping the development of our in-house digital programme.

The Programme Manager will support all Gold Standard sustainable development finance programmes and projects and help deliver their successful implementation. They are expected to also play a significant role in shaping the development of our in-house digital programme.

  • Organization’s Name: Gold Standard Foundation
  • Organization’s Website: www.goldstandard.org
  • Post Title/Position: Programme Manager
  • Duty Station: Preference for UK, Germany, India – remote working.
  • Deadline date: 07 January 2021
  • Link to Apply>>

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software