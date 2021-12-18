Policy and Data Analyst, Gold Standard – UK/Germany/India

The Policy and Data Analyst will be responsible for tracking and mapping the latest developments in sustainable finance, environmental markets, and scope 3 reporting and standards metrics. The role will also help shape the development of a digital version of the Gold Standard for the Global Goals (GS4GG) Standard and research to support the application of GS4GG metrics to corporate funds thereby driving investments to sustainable outcomes.
- Organization’s Name: Gold Standard Foundation
- Organization’s Website: www.goldstandard.org
- Post Title/Position: Policy and Data Analyst
- Duty Station: Preference for UK, Germany, India – remote working.
- Deadline date: 07 January 2021
- Link to Apply>>