*Policy and Data Analyst, Gold Standard – UK/Germany/India

Published 00:56 on December 18, 2021 / Last updated at 01:02 on December 18, 2021

*PREMIUM LISTING - The Policy and Data Analyst will be responsible for tracking and mapping the latest developments in sustainable finance, environmental markets, and scope 3 reporting and standards metrics. The role will also help shape the development of a digital version of the Gold Standard for the Global Goals (GS4GG) Standard and research to support the application of GS4GG metrics to corporate funds thereby driving investments to sustainable outcomes.