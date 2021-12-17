Q1 WCI auction size drops 12% on lower unsold volumes

Published 23:01 on December 17, 2021 / Last updated at 23:01 on December 17, 2021

California and Quebec’s first auction of 2022 will decline in size from the last sale of 2021, as entities scooped up the majority of the remaining unsold allowances in the linked cap-and-trade market this year, according to an auction notice posted Friday.