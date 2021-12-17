EUAs collapsed by more than €10 on Friday as traders – some spooked by the threat of intervention – locked in profits ahead of the benchmark futures contract expiring on Monday, while energy prices weakened after Thursday’s stunning increases.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs collapsed by more than €10 on Friday as traders - some spooked by the threat of intervention - locked in profits ahead of the benchmark futures contract expiring on Monday, while energy prices weakened after Thursday's stunning increases.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.