Oregon greenlights cap-and-reduce programme to wrap up years of climate efforts

Published 22:31 on December 16, 2021

The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission (EQC) on Thursday approved a rulemaking to implement a market-based climate programme, marking the culmination of Governor Kate Brown’s (D) regulatory approach after walkouts from the minority Republican legislature prevented Democrats from passing a WCI-modelled cap-and-trade bill in past years.