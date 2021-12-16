A coalition agreement struck by political groups in the Netherlands this week seeks to raise the nation’s carbon tax for EU ETS-covered sectors and to strike bespoke deals with the country’s big-emitting industrial firms.
Netherlands coalition pact seeks to raise CO2 tax, eyes industry deals
A coalition agreement struck by political groups in the Netherlands this week seeks to raise the nation’s carbon tax for EU ETS-covered sectors and to strike bespoke deals with the country’s big-emitting industrial firms.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.