EU institutions have struck a provisional deal on cross-border energy projects that bans public money being spent on new fossil fuel projects but allows a limited window to convert hydrogen facilities.
EU lawmakers strike deal on cross-border energy projects
EU institutions have struck a provisional deal on cross-border energy projects that bans public money being spent on new fossil fuel projects but allows a limited window to convert hydrogen facilities.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.