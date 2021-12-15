Technical Specialist, Biodiversity & Nature-based Solutions, Fauna & Flora International – Cambridge/Remote (UK)

Salary: Circa £35,000 per annum, depending on skills and experience

Start Date: As soon as possible

Contract Type: Permanent

Location: Fauna & Flora International, Cambridge, UK (some remote working from within the UK may be considered)

Founded in 1903, Fauna & Flora International (FFI) is the world’s longest established international conservation organisation. Our vision is to create a sustainable future for the planet where biodiversity is conserved by the people living closest to it. We aim to do this through the conservation of threatened species and ecosystems worldwide, choosing solutions that are sustainable, based on sound science and take account of human needs. We have become a trusted entity in the world of conservation. Today FFI is active in over 40 countries.

FFI is seeking a qualified candidate for the position of Technical Specialist, Biodiversity & Nature-based Solutions. Responding to the urgent need to scale initiatives that deliver high-quality NbS on land, and at sea, you will play a vital role in the identification, design and implementation of pioneering NbS projects across FFI’s global portfolio, with a specific focus on their role in driving biodiversity impact. This is your opportunity to help drive profound and positive change, developing grassroots solutions that will help secure the future of some of the world’s most vulnerable ecosystems and communities.

You will have substantial experience in a relevant field, and will use your expertise in the protection and restoration of biodiverse, natural ecosystems, and the inter-relationship with climate, to support the delivery of NbS approaches in terrestrial and marine environments. Specifically, you will play key role assessing feasibility of potential projects, advising technically on design, implementation and impact monitoring, and supporting compliance with the requirements of relevant third-party standards. You will support FFI to pursue new opportunities and partnerships in the sector, and to scale its impact in the field of NbS. Your work will help climate finance to reach the places where it is most needed, at the frontline of nature conservation and in support of local people in those landscapes.

In return, the role offers the opportunity to work within an international, impactful and ground-breaking organisation, at the forefront of global conservation. In addition, FFI offers a generous pension contribution, attractive annual leave allowance and life insurance. Our offices are located in central Cambridge, just a few minutes’ walk from glorious historic buildings and museums, the picturesque River Cam, the central market and shopping centre, and a host of cafés and restaurants.

For further details and to apply please click here

The closing date for applications is Sunday, 9 January 2022.