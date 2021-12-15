Carbon Markets Officer, GGGI – Seoul

Location: Seoul HQ

Grade: X08

Salary Scale: INTL

Term: 2 years

Start Date: TBD

INTRODUCTION

The Paris Agreement provides a comprehensive framework for signatory Parties to reach an ambitious commitment to limit the increase in global average temperature to well below 2°C, and to pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5°C in a cooperative manner. This framework covers a number of instruments including cooperative approaches under the Article 6 which allows for the potential development of international carbon transactions.

The Carbon Pricing Unit (CPU) of GGGI is implementing several programs related to scaling up international carbon trading, now covered by the Paris Agreement Rulebook finalized in Glasgow at COP26. By opening up these markets and the resultant flow of transactions it is envisaged a robust and reliable global price for carbon can be establish, something many areas of the private sector have long called for as a way to motivate the transformational change needed to achieve the ambitious goals of Paris. GGGI’s Article 6 programs provide technical assistance and capacity building to government counterparts to improve their readiness for Article 6 engagement. These programs support the design of projects and policies for pilot transactions and strengthening of institutional frameworks required for their implementation. By 2022, GGGI’s CPU will have secured USD 30M of funding to deliver its Article 6 programs, with operations in 11 countries, making it a leader in Article 6 piloting.

The Designing Article 6 Policy Approaches (DAPA) and Mobilising Article 6 Transaction Structures (MATS) programs both support countries to access carbon finance under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement by facilitating the completion of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcome (ITMO) transactions between buyer countries and GGGI countries. The activities under each however differ in type and approach. Under the Norway-funded DAPA program the aim is to develop policy approaches, valuing the amount of mitigation outcomes that can be attributed to the introduction of a single, or package of policy measures; then wrapping these into a transaction which will see a flow of carbon finance be exchanged for a share of the resultant mitigation outcomes. The project covers two phases, scoping and design. The scoping phase of the program was successfully completed in mid-2020 – and work is now commencing on the Design Phase in 4 countries. The MATS program, funded by the Swedish Energy Agency, focuses on project and program-based mitigation activities that can accelerate sustainable economic development. The program provides support to public and private sector project developers to incorporate carbon finance and align their projects to Article 6 requirements. The program also supports host country governments to put in place the institutional frameworks required for Article 6 trading. In country implementation for MATS is ongoing in three countries, with scoping recently commencing to identify a further two countries.

To complement these activities GGGI, through both CPU and Climate Action Global Practices, have been offering a tailored support its member and partner countries in scaling up their capacities to design their strategic vision, assess its economic implications and benefit from participation in cooperative approaches negotiated under the Paris Agreement. More specifically in order to maximize countries’ benefits from the Paris Agreement the GGGI work focused on supporting countries to design their LT-LEDS, strategies to decarbonize their economies and formulate response policies to the external shocks (such as e.g., COVID19 pandemic).. A substantial part of the work also covers strengthening countries’ capacities to participate in emerging international carbon trading.

POSITION SUMMARY

The role of the carbon markets officer is to work with the CPU team, support GGGI’s member and partner countries, and other key stakeholders in providing technical support to design of mitigation projects, programs and policy approaches that can form the basis of a trade compliant with the requirements of the Paris Agreement. Such support will equip GGGI and potential host countries’ policymakers with capacities to apply carbon criteria when evaluating alternative methodological options and choosing from different carbon trade opportunities This will then lead to successfully sign purchase agreements, complete certification cycles, and get the most benefits from trading carbon finance flows.

The ideal candidate will have a deep knowledge of processes and requirements under the Clean Development Mechanism and Voluntary Carbon Markets and will be challenged with the opportunity to adapt and apply technical and methodological lessons learned to some of the first bilateral cooperative approaches under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

PURPOSE

The carbon markets officer will be part of the Carbon Pricing Unit (CPU) team, which supports key stakeholders in GGGI’s member and partner countries, through his / her contributions to the design and structuring process, implementation, MRV, demonstration of transformational impact, SDG benefits measurement and monitoring, and environmental and social safeguards, to successfully complete project and policy design instruments to navigate the certification cycle of carbon pricing instruments and cooperative approaches under the Article 6. The carbon markets officer should be able to apply their experience and knowledge to the new and evolving context of Article 6 in a creative and solution-oriented way.

ENGAGEMENT

The carbon markets officer shall report to the Head of The Carbon Pricing Unit, with day-to-day guidance being given by MATS and DAPA Program Managers within the team. S/He will provide technical advice on carbon markets to support member and partner countries in the development of carbon mitigation projects, programs and policy approaches in various economic sectors and onward to participate in the emerging global carbon markets under Article 6.

DELIVERY

The carbon markets officer is expected to contribute to structuring project/policy initiatives to perform carbon transactions under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement in GGGI member and partner countries. The carbon markets officer will work closely with CPU team members, GGGI country teams, and relevant stakeholders to contribute to specific work streams including but not limited to:

• Providing technical advice and support for the design and development of Mitigation Activity Design Documents (MADDs), including methodology selection, MRV design, and Article 6 alignment.

• Providing technical advice and support on the development of Article 6-compliant crediting baselines.

• Providing technical advice and outlining in a simple way, the advantages, and disadvantages of different standards, provide orientation on budget needs, estimated implementation time, differences in project cycle processes, or any other relevant consideration to support for host country choices around standards/methodologies for bilateral cooperation under Article 6.

• Following international negotiations under UNFCCC particularly on technical issues related to Article 6 and evaluate implications for the project/policy implementation.

• Building capacity of GGGI staff in carbon project development, certification cycle, and market options.

• Building capacity of GGGI member and partner country stakeholders in Article 6-compliant carbon project development and effectively engaging relevant stakeholders in the discussions.

• Preparing presentations, visualizations, technical notes, brief papers, etc., for events, meetings, capacity building activities presenting outputs of the work of the CPU team.

• Drafting, reviewing, and/or providing inputs on communication and knowledge products from the CPU and GGGI team, as well as on deliverables from external consultants and officers. Drafting conclusions of the analysis and presenting results to internal and external stakeholders,

• Participating and representing GGGI in internal planning and discussion meetings, and external conferences, seminars, capacity building, and knowledge sharing programs.

REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATIONS

• Advanced degree (master’s) relevant to climate action and/or green investment or equivalent post graduate professional work experience

• Preferably 5-7 years of experience in carbon markets (CDM, VCM, or ETS offset schemes), demonstrated by specific experience in project development and the successful completion of the certification cycle; being involved in CDM working groups, or performing as an accredited auditor for internationally recognized firms.

• Applied experience on more than two sectors and countries would be a big plus.

FUNCTIONAL

• Understanding of the international carbon markets, differences between domestic and international markets, as well as compliance and voluntary markets.

• Understanding of scaled up mitigation approaches, Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMAs) or Program of Activities is an asset.

• Understanding of international climate policy negotiations and related agreements (Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, Nationally Determined Contributions, CORSIA) and related concepts (additionality, environmental integrity, carbon budgets).

• Strong knowledge on co-benefits estimation and the establishment of social and environmental safeguards (“do no harm” approach).

• Ability to review, synthesize information and produce high quality written reports (in English).

• Independent, with ability to establish priorities in a time-sensitive environment and meet deadlines with strong attention to detail.

• Strong written and oral communication and presentation skills in English, to prepare material for the governments both in written format and in person.

• Experience in international organizations and/or in government sector, working with developing countries is a strong advantage. Record on participation on projects delivering analytical and technical advisory services on design / implementation of projects / policies aiming to incentivize reductions of GHG emissions to developing countries is a plus, though not a key requirement.

• An excellent command of spoken and written English. Knowledge of other relevant languages is an asset.

• Calm, diplomatic, positive, able to effectively work under pressure in a challenging context with a diverse and dispersed set of stakeholders.

CORPORATE

• Project management: Proven ability to independently plan and complete projects that deliver quality outcomes in a timely and inclusive manner.

• Communication: Strong written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to deliver products or presentations that are concise, easy to understand and influential.

• Innovative: Ability to apply knowledge and experience in new contexts and environments.

• Influencing change: Track record of engaging effectively to secure buy in, underpinned by strong listening, trust building, influencing, facilitation and negotiation skills.

• Team player: Capacity to be selfless team member, to operate across organizational boundaries, and maintain a resilient, positive, and results-focused mindset in a dynamic environment.

• Promotes an organizational culture of trust, transparency, respect, and partnership

Note: Relocation to Seoul is strongly preferred but it could be considered for the successful candidate to be located in a GGGI office within 3 hours’ time difference from Seoul (Cambodia, Fiji, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Mongolia, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Viet Nam). Please indicate if you have a specific country preference and/or experience in your Cover Letter when submitting the application.