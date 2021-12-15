Sustainability Advisor & Business Development Manager, South Pole – Zurich/Berlin/Frankfurt/Munich

South Pole is an energetic, global company offering comprehensive sustainability solutions and services. With offices spanning all continents across the globe, we strive to create a sustainable society and economy that positively impacts our climate, ecosystems and developing communities. With our solutions we inspire and enable our customers to create value from sustainability-related activities.

Our Sales & Business Development team works hand in hand with our clients to help them identify the right products and solutions to address their sustainability challenges. Whether they are corporate clients or public institutions, whether they are looking to offset their carbon emissions or to engage in a comprehensive sustainability journey, we have a solution that will generate a lasting impact and take them a step further in their social ambitions. If you are a smart, ambitious and dynamic sustainability professional with a strong passion to make a real difference in the fight against climate change, the below position may be right for you!

Job summary:

The goal of the Business Development Manager is to grow South Pole’s business in the DACH region (Switzerland, Austria and Germany). You will build strong long-term relationships with new clients as well as build South Pole’s market position in DACH. You will contribute to the definition and implementation of the go-to-market strategy in your region and provide inputs for product and service development. You will develop tailor-made solutions, in close collaboration with other teams such as marketing, consultancy and portfolio management, to help clients to manage their risks and seize opportunities associated with climate change. You will provide commercial guidance to the junior sales team and supervise them in client meetings.

Main tasks & responsibilities:

Create new business opportunities to grow South Pole’s business around climate action in DACH

Identify market trends, client needs and new business opportunities

Help refine and implement the go-to-market strategy for DACH

Represent South Pole in client meetings, at conferences and remotely

Develop compelling offers and proposals together with the portfolio team, our product experts and consultants

Conclude commercial agreements with clients and partners, with assistance from senior management in more complex deal negotiation and contract development

Maintain client satisfaction with existing clients through regular contact and ensuring high-quality services

Collaborate with the marketing team to define customer segments, develop target lists and run campaigns

Provide market feedback to practice leads, business lines managers and marketing team

Support senior sales team in further developing South Pole’s thought leadership, services, products, marketing materials and offerings

Contribute to the sustainable commercial success of the team and the company

Requirements:

Essential

University degree in Sustainability and/or Business related discipline

Proven business development and sales experience in the sustainability field (renewable energy or carbon markets), corporate responsibility, sustainable development and/or climate change)

Track record in meeting and exceeding sales targets

Understanding of the business drivers behind corporate climate actions and initiatives (eg SBT, RE100, carbon neutrality) and the ability to formulate a business case

Strong drive for results, action-oriented, with self-direction and sense of urgency

Ability to challenge the status quo and think out of the box

Critical thinking and decision-making skills with strong business and commercial acumen

Ability to successfully navigate complexity and effectively deal with ambiguity

Excellent German and English skills, French desired

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Advanced skills in G-Suite applications

Solution-oriented and creative mindset

Desirable

Key Account Experience

Entrepreneurial mindset, sense of responsibility and willingness to take initiative

Comfortable operating in a fast-paced international environment

Experience in leading a small team

What we offer:

At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.

We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make; South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.

