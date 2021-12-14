The UK will not introduce additional supply to calm allowance prices in the country’s carbon market after the scheme’s Cost Containment Mechanism (CCM) was triggered last month, the government said late Tuesday.
British government declines to intervene in carbon market after cost containment triggered
The UK will not introduce additional supply to calm allowance prices in the country's carbon market after the scheme's Cost Containment Mechanism (CCM) was triggered last month, the government said late Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.