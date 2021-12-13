Low Carbon Originator ANZ, BP – Singapore

Keen to be part of our journey to net zero? The Low Carbon Originator will originate carbon offsets sale and source environmental project contracts within the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Team and will be integral to the success of bp’s low carbon energy transition.

You will focus on the Australian and New Zealand markets working closely with the ANZ Low Carbon Trader to optimise and manage bp’s obligations under existing or future compliance programs including the Safeguarding Mechanism and New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme while considering broader compliance and voluntary activities in support of our customers and products including CORSIA, Climate Active Accounting for Nature Standards. The candidate must be capable of working in a team environment and support other LCT originators and traders and their activities related to compliance and voluntary carbon offsets globally.

Offset can come from a wide range of technologies and geographies, including reforestation, afforestation, energy efficiency measures, landfill gas utilization and Natural Climate Solutions. You will contribute commercial value to the LCT portfolio by advising and executing strategies based on in depth analysis of fundamental and technical data. You would be familiar with relevant registries, methodologies and programs and have a proven track record closing and structuring offset agreements.

Key Accountabilities:

• Source and deliver scalable and competitive investment opportunities that deliver carbon offsets

• Originate a pipeline of opportunities at different stages of development whilst ensuring delivery of priority deals

• Originate offset deals in compliance programs and the voluntary markets

• Identify and embed optionality for current and prospective transactions

• Work closely with internal teams in BP across a range of business functions to deliver key objectives

• Provide support to business development, supply and marketing teams

• Contribute insights into carbon markets, demonstrating expertise of voluntary and compliance standards

• Proactively respond to changing market conditions by prioritizing deal structures that create best value for the portfolio

• Work closely with the technical project management team to deliver due diligence and support ongoing project management and optimisation.

• Proactively identify and creatively mitigate risk through deal structuring.

• Review regulations and registry standards and contribute commercial insight to advise group policy

• Maximize the gross margin

• Demonstrate compliant behaviour adhering to external regulations and internal policies.

• Represent bp externally as a subject matter expert in relevant industry associations and conferences.

• Work with counterparts to support the design of early stage programmes

• Bring market insights to provide strategic input to the development and execution of LCTs Global Carbon Strategy

Preferred Experience & Education:

• Bachelors degree

• Excellent integrity and strong communication skills

• Strong analytical skills, commercial mindset and attention to detail

• Strong bias for action , Ability to multi-task and prioritize independently

• Self-starter, independent thinker and willingness to develop solutions and opportunities proactively

• Adhere to control and compliance requirements in a trading environment

• Attention to detail, diligence and strong demonstration of BP’s Values and Behaviours

• Good understanding of voluntary &/or compliance carbon standards and methodologies

• Relevant industry networks and a deep understanding of the regulatory environment

• Track record in developing relationships and originating carbon transactions with diverse counterparties

• Experience of delivering deals in sectors relevant to NCS and forestry including due diligence and negotiating with diverse counterparties

• Deal experience to include equity investments and/or joint ventures

• International experience within emerging markets and working with large organizations

