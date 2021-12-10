RECS and Global Energy Attribute Certificates Manager, ClimateCare – Grand Rapids/Remote (US)

For more than 20 years, Natural Capital Partners has been at the forefront of providing environmental solutions for corporates striving to meet their emission reduction targets, support renewable energy and have a positive impact on the environment and communities. In April 2021, Natural Capital Partners merged with ClimateCare to form a world-leading solutions provider for companies and organisations looking to meet ambitious climate goals. The combination, which was organised by Averna Capital, brings together an unrivalled corporate client base with industry-leading project development capabilities and growth capital, to scale the ambition to reduce emissions and transform the global economy.

The combined company has been responsible for the reduction of more than 100 million tonnes of CO 2 e and will have access to upwards of 600 projects reducing and removing emissions across 56 countries. The team works with more than 500 clients across six continents, including Microsoft, VMWare, Bain and Company, PwC, Salesforce and MetLife. We deliver products and services that are tailored to meet our clients’ goals, including carbon credits, Energy Attribute Certificates (GOs, RECs, I-RECs and more), renewable gas, avoided deforestation and reforestation. Our product and service offerings must continually evolve to provide the full range of solutions for our corporate client base.

Throughout 2021, we will be selectively expanding the portfolio of carbon assets we develop. We will focus primarily on nature-based solutions, an area of deep expertise within our Global Markets team. This capability set, combined with our industry-recognized sales and marketing expertise and strong client base, has resulted in Natural Capital Partners receiving the Best Offset Retailer award from Environmental Finance for the last 10 consecutive years, voted for by our peers and project partners across the world. Our more than 20 years of success in the emission reduction marketplace is evidenced by our consistent ability to generate and capture demand while delivering meaningful carbon finance to projects. We are uniquely positioned to create new nature-based carbon assets and we are excited to be expanding our team to deliver this future.

THE ROLE

We are looking for a RECs and Global Energy Attribute Certificates Manager to join the Global Markets strand of our Portfolio Management team, to focus on green certificates globally. This role can be located in Grand Rapids, MI, or as remote-working in North America.

The successful candidate will work closely with the team to provide technical and commercial support for colleagues, project partners, and existing and prospective clients. The individual will conduct supplier and project level due diligence, provide technical analyses of emerging emission reduction approaches, evaluate project impacts, negotiate supply agreements, and manage instrument delivery and fulfilment. The role involves working cross functionally with all operating groups at Natural Capital Partners and ClimateCare, including Portfolio Management, Sales, Marketing, and Finance, to ensure the company originates the best climate solutions.

This role reports to and collaborates closely with the Head of Sourcing and a variety of strategic and operational initiatives that touch all departments of the organisation. In addition, the individual will collaborate with the Sales and Marketing teams to build instrument portfolios that our clients value, and work closely with the Finance team to ensure the instruments deliver our financial and reporting targets.

The successful candidate will be a creative thinker who will help shape the development of the climate solutions portfolio, based on technical understanding and business acumen. The role requires expertise across climate solutions and how these are organised within the carbon standards, plus a commitment and willingness to become an expert in new and emerging methodologies.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Sourcing Energy Attribute Certificates, including but not limited to NA RECs, UK REGOs, European GOs, I-RECs and new EAC products in emerging markets.

Structuring and negotiating commercial contracts with supply partners and managing the delivery of the related EACs across the various tracking system registries.

Reviewing and assessing projects for SDG impacts, quality and reputational concerns.

Developing new EAC registered projects and supply leads by tracking registry listings, identifying potential project partners and responding to inbound inquiries.

Supporting wholesale sell side transactions, including onboarding counterparties and taking responsibility of some accounts.

Contributing towards the preparation of Requests for Proposals.

Creating and maintaining a wide network of successful relationships with project and supply partners to be able to create portfolio proposals to meet client needs and deadlines.

Collaborating with the Marketing team with the writing of project fact sheets and collateral.

Collaborating with the Finance team to ensure streamlined instrument delivery, supplier payment, and reporting.

Educating colleagues as appropriate, translating the technical aspects of EAC projects.

Monitoring price data on a regular basis to inform purchasing and pricing decisions.

Managing EAC product label relationships including audits for product labels such as Green-e Energy and EKOenergy.

Maintaining data integrity while managing external EAC registries.

Working independently and travel internationally as part of project due diligence efforts.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR

1 year+ of experience in energy attribute certificate markets or any parallel markets (carbon, renewable energy)

Interest in different international EAC markets.

Experience in researching information from divergent sources and compiling research into a cohesive reporting structure.

Ability to solve complex problems and make challenging decisions, based on sound judgment and analytical techniques.

Self-starting, independent worker who thrives in a decentralized organization with limited oversight.

Able to take a hands-on approach to maintain certificate market registries (training will be provided)

A commercial mindset to represent and protect business’ interests.

Excellent time management and prioritisation skills to operate successfully and efficiently in a competitive market where demand is high.

An excellent all-around communicator, both written and verbal, who enjoys building relationships and networking with internal and external stakeholders.

High level of proficiency with MS Office products with a proven ability to analyse and present data using Excel and PowerPoint.

National of, or holder of, a valid required work visa in the United States/United Kingdom.

(Desirable) Knowledge of the voluntary carbon market and of carbon trading.

(Desirable) Understanding of the North American REC markets.

The success of the role will be measured against targets relating to technical and commercial support for internal and external stakeholders.

Application

