Australia pivots for hydrogen export boom, models renewables build for “superpower” status

Published 08:31 on December 10, 2021 / Last updated at 10:04 on December 10, 2021

Australia has the potential to become one of the world’s largest suppliers of hydrogen by the end of the decade if the country’s project pipeline is completed on time, a report from the Australian government released on Friday has claimed.