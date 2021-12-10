Australia will restrict the amount of farm land that can be used for some types of offset projects if they are shown to have a negative impact on agricultural production, and will carry out a review of the types of carbon credits that can be used for voluntary purposes.
Australia to put restrictions on some on-farm offset methods, review eligible voluntary credits
