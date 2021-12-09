Green groups seeking tighter CO2 caps, allowance adjustments in RGGI programme review

Published 22:38 on December 9, 2021

Environmental organisations are calling for RGGI member states to significantly increase the ambition of the scheme’s allowance budget, along with other mechanisms to improve the CO2 mitigation performance of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic US carbon market, according to public comments.