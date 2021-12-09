RFS Market: RIN prices increase as traders take bullish view of 2022 quotas

Published 22:41 on December 9, 2021

US biofuel credit (RIN) values jumped over the past two days as Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) market participants thought 2022 biofuel blending requirements announced by the EPA this week could cause an issue for obligated shorts in the future.