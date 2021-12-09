California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices this week made up all of their losses after a massive sell-off as traders pointed to speculative interest and options positions as drivers, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values soared to a new all-time high before plunging after Virginia’s governor-elect announced he intends to pull the state out of the market next year.
NA Markets: CCAs recover from sell-off, RGGI plunges from records on possible Virginia exit
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices this week made up all of their losses after a massive sell-off as traders pointed to speculative interest and options positions as drivers, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values soared to a new all-time high before plunging after Virginia’s governor-elect announced he intends to pull the state out of the market next year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.