Voluntary carbon market profiteering to be called out, says integrity council

Published 19:03 on December 9, 2021 / Last updated at 19:26 on December 9, 2021 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Members of the governance body tasked with taking forward the work of the private sector Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets said they will call out project developers, intermediaries, and other market actors that put profits before the climate.