Junior Carbon Trader, Gaia Environment – Singapore

The ideal candidate will have experience in all stages of the sales cycle. They should be confident with building new client relationships and maintaining existing ones. They should have evidence of strong skills and possess good negotiation skills.

Responsibilities

• Efficiently taking over and expanding our existing customer portfolio be the front-line support to our clients across phone, email, webchat, and social media

• Answering queries from our client base on all of our products and platforms

• Analyzing data and conducting research on the market and contributing to the company’s growth

• Proposing new deal structures complying with market’s requirements build relationships with prospective clients

Qualifications

• Excellent command of English

• 1-2 years of working experience in the relevant industry –

• Experience with voluntary and compliance carbon offsets markets and/or EU/UK emission in the carbon markets will be added advantage

• Analytical, critical, and strategical thinking combined with the capability of conducting research and analysis

• Strong communication skills and ability to work under pressure Ability to negotiate with others to arrive at the desired outcome

• Competent at Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, etc.)

• Based in Singapore

Apply from this website.