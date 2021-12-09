California offset issuances plumb 6.5-mth low as credits in circulation drop

Published 00:10 on December 9, 2021 / Last updated at 00:10 on December 9, 2021

California regulator ARB this week distributed the fewest number of new compliance offsets since April, as the number of credits in circulation plummeted as the agency accounted for cap-and-trade retirements from 2018-20.