Manager, Carbon & Reforestation Portfolio, Aspiration – Los Angeles/Remote

Aspiration is in the business of fighting the climate crisis. We help people and businesses build sustainable impact into what they do every day by making it easy, automated, and powerful — whether it is in the ways people spend and save their money or the ways businesses engage their customers and employees. The estimated cumulative climate impact of the Aspiration community thus far is the equivalent of taking every car in the state of Wyoming off the road for a year. Aspiration is a certified B Corporation and, in fact, has been named to the “Best for the World” list of the top five percent of highest scored certified B Corporations four years in a row. Aspiration has raised over $250M in funding to date and is growing quickly.

We are looking for an energetic, analytical and detail-oriented Manager, Carbon & Reforestation Portfolio to build out a best in class portfolio of carbon offset projects (with an emphasis on nature based carbon removals), manage and develop partnerships with reforestation and other nature based solution providers, and coordinate new project development. This position will report to the Director, Sustainable Carbon Programs.

Aspiration Values

Action: We take initiative. We are doers, not bystanders.

Boldness: We don’t tinker, we transform.

Customer-Centered: Our customers are at the core of our business. Delivering for them is our North Star.

Diligence & Dedication: We do what we say we’re going to do, when we say we’re going to do it.

Entrepreneurial: Act like an entrepreneur not an employee, generate results for the company and customers everyday.

What You’ll Do

Manage day-to-day sustainability aspects of reforestation and offset partnerships

Under the direction of the Director, Sustainable Carbon Programs, source and build Aspiration’s portfolio of carbon offset credits

Perform due diligence evaluations of offset projects against Aspiration quality criteria, including academic research and project and verification documentation reviews

Implement and manage sustainability operational processes

Travel abroad to conduct on site evaluations and due diligence on existing and new projects, as needed

Collaborate with business development team to close deals with prospective partners

Provide carbon offset and tree planting monthly reporting

Coordinate reforestation and tree planting monitoring and evaluation partners

Provide support to internal marketing/business development, audit, financial, and other teams on items related to reforestation and carbon offsetting

What You’ll Bring

3-5+ years experience in climate change, carbon offsets, or carbon markets

Familiarity with core principles of carbon offset quality criteria

Proven track record of working in a fast-paced growth-focused environment

Exceptional project coordination and program management skills

Strong research, communication, and presentation skills

Self-starter, get things done attitude with the ability to work independently and with little supervision

Creative problem solver

Proven ability to work with, inspire and energize others, internal and external

What You’ll Get

Making an impact for a company with a mission of transforming the financial industry and the lives of millions

Competitive salary and equity incentives

Robust healthcare plans, 401K and unlimited vacation time

Diverse & inclusive culture

Aspiration is proud to be an ESG company. We are an equal opportunity workplace and an affirmative action employer. Diversity at Aspiration is not just compliance driven. Diversity is our compass to drive equitable practices; to celebrate individuality; and to foster the uniqueness within each of us that makes our products, services, and culture better than most. Yes, we are proud to be a DEI company and we encourage everyone, inside and outside of Aspiration, to show up as you are and as you want to be, every day.

Bonus

Carbon project development, verification, or evaluation experience

Fast-growing company experience

Familiarity with financial modeling

