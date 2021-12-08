Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin (R) on Wednesday announced he will use executive authority to exit RGGI, sending allowance prices in the power sector cap-and-trade scheme tumbling.
Virginia GOP governor-elect says to withdraw state from RGGI
Virginia Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin (R) on Wednesday announced he will use executive authority to exit RGGI, sending allowance prices in the power sector cap-and-trade scheme tumbling.
