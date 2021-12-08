EUA prices at record levels above €90 are unlikely to face a political backlash, trigger market intervention, or even cause most big-emitting industries much hardship, a conference heard on Wednesday from three analysts, who nonetheless expected ongoing carbon market volatility.
Key takeaways from analysts as EU ETS prices spike to new highs above €90
