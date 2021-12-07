October electricity sector CO2 emissions under the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) dropped to their lowest level in six years despite gas generation rising month-on-month, according to data published Monday.
California power sector CO2 output falls to six-year low in October
October electricity sector CO2 emissions under the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) dropped to their lowest level in six years despite gas generation rising month-on-month, according to data published Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.