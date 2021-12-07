Companies should consider buying more carbon allowances both as a hedge against future EU ETS price rises and also to use towards voluntary climate pledges, a conference heard on Tuesday.
EU industrials should extend buy-and-hold strategies as ETS price soars -analyst
Companies should consider buying more carbon allowances both as a hedge against future EU ETS price rises and also to use towards voluntary climate pledges, a conference heard on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.