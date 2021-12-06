Forest Carbon Analyst (Fixed Term Contract), New Forests – San Francisco/Remote

Forest Carbon Analyst – Fixed Term Contract (US)

Location: Negotiable; San Francisco Desired

Reporting to: Director of Forestry Operations

New Forests is an investment management business offering leading edge strategies in forestry, land management, and conservation. We seek to manage sustainable landscapes for production and conservation and to generate shared value for our clients and the communities where we operate. Founded in 2005, we offer institutional investors dedicated investment strategies in Australia‐New Zealand, the United States, and Southeast Asia and have more than AUD 6 billion in assets under management. We manage sustainable forestry assets, forest carbon projects, rural land, and timber processing infrastructure. New Forests is headquartered in Sydney with offices in San Francisco, Singapore, New Zealand, and Melbourne.

New Forests believes that sustainably managed forest landscapes can play a significant role in mitigating the impacts of climate change, while also providing valuable economic, social and environmental returns.

New Forests (www.newforests.com.au) seeks a qualified candidate for the position of Forester – Carbon Projects. In this role you will be responsible for supporting New Forests’ forestland and forest carbon investment strategies in the United States, including the implementation of forestry carbon projects. The position is based either in our San Francisco office, or in a remote arrangement, with some domestic travel required. The ideal candidate will have experience in operational forestry in California including familiarity with Forest Practice Act and Board rules administered by CAL FIRE and the establishment of forestry carbon projects under the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Responsibilities:

Lead the oversight of carbon projects managers for new and existing projects approved by CARB.

Support the marketing and sale of carbon credits, including project monitoring.

Support advocacy and policy engagement on relevant carbon compliance and voluntary markets.

Support operational management of forestland assets.

Liaise internally with New Forests US and corporate teams to share operational information and intelligence and contribute to information needs and projects across the business.

Contribute to corporate governance, sustainability and responsible investment projects and activities across the New Forests business.

Qualifications/experience:

Relevant tertiary qualifications.

Understanding of carbon markets and forestry carbon projects.

Understanding of commercial forestry operations, science and estate modelling.

Good Microsoft Office skills including Outlook, Word, Excel .

Strong time management and organisational skills.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

An ability to work independently and prioritise effectively.

What can we offer?

Our environment is busy and supportive, and the team is professional but relaxed. If you join us, you would be joining a growing, fast paced business which is an environmental and sustainable leader in forestry investment. You will also be working with professionals who are passionate about their work!

To apply, please provide your resume and cover letter, explaining your interest and qualifications for the position, in PDF format, to careers@newforests.com.au

Phone calls will not be accepted.

New Forests is an Equal Opportunity Employer that values diversity and inclusion. We offer flexible working arrangements to all employees to support their work/life balance. We are also a Certified B Corp.