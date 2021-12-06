Q1 Pennsylvania RGGI entrance doubtful as legislative agency holds up regulation

Published 20:56 on December 6, 2021

An agency of Pennsylvania's Republican legislature has denied Democratic Governor Tom Wolf’s administration the chance to immediately publish its RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation, meaning the Keystone State is likely to see its possible entrance into the Northeast US market slip to Q2 2022 or later.