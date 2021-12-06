Research Director, Clean Prosperity – Remote (Canada)

This role is a unique opportunity to investigate some of the most important questions around decarbonizing Canada’s economy. As our Research Director, you will lead our policy research on a variety of topics including overseeing energy-economy modelling of net-zero pathways, pursuing questions around the cost impacts of carbon pricing, and assessing speciﬁc global climate policies to determine their suitability for Canada. All the research you lead will contribute to our ambitious public policy agenda.

At Clean Prosperity, our mission is to help Canada transition to a net-zero emissions economy in a way that is aﬀordable for Canadians and generates economic growth all across the country. We believe the foundation of all climate policy is a steadily rising carbon price implemented fairly. We have been strong advocates for revenue-neutral carbon pricing and continue to advocate for improvements to the policy. Going forward we believe that governments must complement pricing with clear transition plans (based on open economic modelling), coordinate infrastructure build-outs (such as hydrogen and CO 2 pipelines) and kick-start negative emission technologies so they can aﬀordably scale up in the 2030s and 2040s.

We are a small and nimble organization that focuses on impact. We believe we’ve played a signiﬁcant role advancing policy in Canada, particularly carbon pricing. We are uniquely able to engage with most points on the political spectrum and attempt to engage with everyone from climate skeptics to climate activists.

We are passionate about what we do and we are looking for a smart, energetic person to join our team to lead our research work.

THE ROLE

The Research Director will oversee all of our research programs, ranging from large ongoing modelling projects to, for example, discrete policy research to inform a brieﬁng on a speciﬁc policy. This is a senior role within the organization where you will be expected to lead major research programs, but you will also be rolling up your sleeves to do research yourself.

Your research responsibilities will include:

Identifying research questions that can help advance the organization’s policy goals.

Conducting qualitative and quantitative research on key policy questions.

Overseeing the work of third-party researchers, such as modelling ﬁrms or subject matter experts.

Drafting reports of various lengths/formats to convey research ﬁndings, with a focus on policy recommendations.

A large share of your time, at least over the ﬁrst year, will be dedicated to a major new research project that Clean Prosperity is developing on pathways to net-zero for Canada. The project will involve modelling several illustrative pathways in extensive detail, working with a third-party modelling ﬁrm, as well as undertaking a bottom-up analysis of the infrastructure required to achieve net-zero under diﬀerent modelling scenarios. You will oversee the study, including project-managing third-party experts/consultants, conducting your own research to inform the questions investigated and assumptions made, and helping write the reports that explain the key insights and implications.

Other projects you would contribute to and/or lead in your ﬁrst 12 months would include: options for Canada to address carbon leakage concerns through mechanisms like a border carbon adjustment (BCA), and the potential opportunities and risks associated with scaling up carbon dioxide removal technologies in Canada.

In addition to large projects, you will provide discrete research support to our Executive Director and policy team when speciﬁc questions emerge. This could include anything from writing a two-page memo on the industrial carbon pricing system in Ontario, to understanding policy options that incentivize heavy-duty vehicle decarbonization, to exploring the details about Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Our Communications Manager will also be serving as a part-time research associate, helping to support some of your work, especially the more discrete assignments mentioned above, as well as report drafting.

All of your work will be focused on helping inﬂuence climate policy, especially federally. That means your research products will heavily focus on policy recommendations. This is not academic research — it is squarely aimed at policymakers.

As part of a small team focused on policy impact, you will also inevitably be exposed to and, in some cases, participate in other areas related to your research. For example, you will be involved in communicating key ﬁndings of your research via written products such as op-eds, or presenting at relevant events including policymaker brieﬁngs.

SKILLS/EXPERIENCE NEEDED

All candidates must have/be:

Masters degree or PhD in economics, engineering, energy systems, computer science or a related ﬁeld.

Background understanding of Canada’s energy system and climate policy environment including carbon pricing. Work experience in these areas is considered a strong asset.

Clear comfort with both qualitative and quantitative research methods. You should be able to review and interpret quantitative research including academic research from economists and modelling representations from energy-system optimization models. You should also, at minimum, be highly comfortable with analysis using Microsoft Excel, including using pivot tables and running regressions. Actual experience in modelling or computer programming would be an asset but is not required.

Strong manager with a proven ability to lead large research assignments including motivating a team of internal/external colleagues towards a common goal, and staying on top of multiple competing priorities.

Deeply strategic thinker who can identify the priority issues that matter to policymakers within a large/complex research dataset.

Skilled writer who is able to produce compelling written briefs and reports, including simplifying technical topics for policy audiences.

Ability to make engaging presentations to small and large groups, even when the topic is fairly technical.

Willingness to travel occasionally (likely not more than once per quarter) anywhere in Canada.

Fun to work with!

Clean Prosperity is committed to diversity in its hiring processes. As such, we welcome applications from members of visible minorities, First Nations, Métis, Inuit, persons with disabilities, persons of all sexual orientations and gender identities, and others with the skills and knowledge to help provide a diverse range of perspectives.

The Team

We are a relatively small organization that includes our Executive Director, VP of Marketing, Director of Policy & Government Relations, Communications Manager, and Operations Manager. We are also in the process of hiring a Director of Public Aﬀairs in Western Canada.

You will report to the Executive Director but will work closely with all members of our team. You will receive support from our Communications Manager.

Location + Hours

Since the COVID pandemic, we’ve moved to a remote work environment. Our main oﬃce was formerly in Toronto, so we still have three staﬀ in the Toronto area, but also have team members in Ottawa and soon in Western Canada.

As our Research Director, we are comfortable with you being based anywhere in Canada as long as you have access to strong wi-ﬁ and are willing to travel on occasion for in-person meetings (when it is safe to do so).

We will arrange for you to have a workspace at a co-working facility or you can work remotely from home if that is your preference.

We typically work a standard 7.5-hour workday but are much more concerned about results and getting things done eﬀectively than when you’re working.

Compensation

We’re seeking a star candidate who can ﬁll a senior role in our organization. While we are a nonproﬁt, most of our staﬀ come from the private sector and we intend to pay a competitive salary. In addition to your salary, you will also be entitled to beneﬁts. Just as importantly, you’ll be working on something you truly believe in with other passionate people.

How to apply

If interested, please send an email to careers@cleanprosperity.ca with the subject “Application for Research Director” that includes:

Your resume A cover letter that explains why you want to work with us, why you’d be a good ﬁt, and where you’d like to physically be located when working for us.