Member states have handed out more than half of 2021 free EUA allocation to industrials –EU

Published 16:39 on December 6, 2021 / Last updated at 16:39 on December 6, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EU member states have handed out more than half the total number of free EUAs for 2021 to industrial installations, nine months later than the normal issuance timeframe, with just three weeks to go before the end of the year.