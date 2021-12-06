Head of Secretariat, Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, IISD – Switzerland

BOGA Launched at COP26 – huge interest

Governments’ planned fossil fuel production remains dangerously out of sync with Paris Agreement limits. Without major reductions in planned oil and gas production, Paris Agreement global warming targets cannot be reached. The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA) is the first international initiative focused on a managed phase-out of oil and gas production. Its core members have committed to both ending new concession, licensing, or leasing rounds for oil and gas and to a Paris-aligned end date for production, based on a socially just and equitable transition. BOGA’s Ministerial launch at COP26 in Glasgow generated huge media and diplomatic interest. Among many positive commentaries, BOGA has been described as the initiative the world needs.

Driving Success Going Forward

BOGA’s success will depend on supporting its members’ ambitions and on progressively attracting new members. BOGA aims to ensure that oil and gas production is placed firmly on the international energy and climate agenda, encouraging others to take action and creating an international community of practice. To date, BOGA has been driven by its co-chairs Denmark and Costa Rica, ably supported by a team providing secretariat functions. It has been recognized that success going forward needs the establishment of a permanent secretariat as soon as possible.

IISD

IISD, an independent non-governmental organization with over 30 years of international experience, has been selected to host this secretariat, whose main functions are: member liaison, strategic communications, thought leadership, member support, reporting, administration, and fundraising. IISD is responsible for the recruitment and administrative management of this position.

An important task will be to support BOGA members in developing and implementing a strategy to expand and strengthen the alliance based on analysis of the future global landscape for oil and gas production in a Paris-aligned world. Another is the establishment of a community of practice, helping members to share experience, discuss thematic issues, and access technical advice.

What We Need from You as the Head of Secretariat

You are a dynamic professional with a minimum of 5 years of relevant senior experience in environmental debates and/or diplomacy, looking to play a central role within a cutting-edge, global initiative. Committed to mitigating climate change, you are diplomatic, able to liaise and work closely with governments across the world, with a strong network. You understand and are sensitive to the particular needs of the global South and are preferably multi-lingual. You have a strong working knowledge of oil, gas, and climate change (preferably mitigation issues and solutions) and how they play out internationally. You have a firm understanding of how civil society organizations work and can work closely with them. You have experience with international policy work, government relations, partnership development, and strategy formulation. A self-starter, you can deliver independently and also effectively manage and motivate a small and growing team, which you will help recruit. You have the ability to create a healthy culture of shared leadership and collaboration and deliver under pressure and competing deadlines. With a strong understanding of effective communications, you ideally have strategic links to foundations and fundraising experience. Working closely with the board of BOGA, you will execute a compelling vision, work on the strategic priorities, interact with key stakeholders, media, and the international public, and promote our ambitions. You will manage an annual budget of over USD 1 million.

Job Details

Start date: As soon as possible

Initial 2-year contract, renewable. Competitive salary and conditions. Location to be discussed, Europe (or Africa) preferable. Frequent international travel possible. You have the authorization to work in your country of residence with a valid passport (with more than a year until expiration).

Application Procedure

Applications will be accepted only through Bamboo HR

A CV (no longer than two pages)

A one-page letter of motivation

All submissions must be in English. Deadline for submission is January 9, 2022.

Only those candidates we wish to interview will be contacted. Resumes will be kept on file for one year.

IISD is committed to fostering a more equitable and sustainable world and welcomes candidates who uphold our values of diversity, equity, and inclusion. In addition, to correct the conditions of social injustice and disadvantage in employment around the world, we encourage candidates from historically marginalized groups, including women, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people from different racial and ethnic backgrounds, and those who identify themselves as LGBTQ2SIA+ to apply for this position. We offer reasonable accommodations in the recruitment process. Please identify in your cover letter if you need accommodations during the recruitment process.