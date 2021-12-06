EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs set yet another record as options hedging continues

Euro Markets: EUAs set yet another record as options hedging continues

Published 17:43 on December 6, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:05 on December 6, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs set yet another record high in late trading on Monday as continued speculator interest drove the market above another key resistance level, while energy prices struggled to keep pace.

EUAs set yet another record high in late trading on Monday as continued speculator interest drove the market above another key resistance level, while energy prices struggled to keep pace.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software