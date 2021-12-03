UPDATE – Q4 RGGI auction clears at record high, taps cost containment for 1st time in 6 years

Published 15:51 on December 3, 2021

The December RGGI auction settled at a new all-time high for the fourth straight sale, partially draining volume from the power sector cap-and-trade programme’s Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) for the first time in six years, according to results published Friday.