Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:24 on December 3, 2021 / Last updated at 13:24 on December 3, 2021

EUAs broke through the €80 barrier for the first time at the start of trading on Friday but failed to hold on to the new level as some profit taking emerged, while energy prices were mixed for a second day.