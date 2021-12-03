Trading volume in China’s carbon market has doubled amid stable prices over the past week, as several provinces allowed borrowing of allowances between companies to help firms meet the impending compliance deadline.
CN Markets: CEAs stable as authorities encourage borrowing ahead of compliance deadline
Trading volume in China’s carbon market has doubled amid stable prices over the past week, as several provinces allowed borrowing of allowances between companies to help firms meet the impending compliance deadline.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.